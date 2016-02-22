FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Citi says chance of "Brexit" has risen to 30-40 pct
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Citi says chance of "Brexit" has risen to 30-40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Justice Secretary Michael Gove’s spelling in para 2)

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. bank Citi, one of the world’s largest currency traders, on Monday said it estimated the chances of Britain leaving the European Union had risen to 30-40 percent from 20-30 percent after senior UK political figures took sides on the issue.

Citi said since London Mayor Boris Johnson and Justice Secretary Michael Gove joined the “Brexit” camp, the chances of UK leaving the EU after June 23’s referendum had now increased and would prompt investors to become increasingly nervous.

“The effects of Brexit, if it happens, are likely to be large and painful in economic and political terms, both for the UK and the overall EU,” Michael Saunders, UK economist at Citi wrote in a note to clients.

Sterling dropped more than 2 percent against the dollar to $1.4105, very close to its lowest in nearly 7 years as nervous investors stepped up sales. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham; Edited by Mike Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.