FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New bank capital, derivative rules is not yet hurting UK debt-DMO
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

New bank capital, derivative rules is not yet hurting UK debt-DMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New bank capital and derivative rules have not yet hurt liquidity in the British government bond market, the head of the British debt agency said on Tuesday.

There are fears that increased demand from banks for government bonds to meet new liquidity buffer requirements and to back derivatives trades will drain markets of liquidity.

“My sense is that cash markets have not seen liquidity impacted negatively so far, but there is a general concern about the future. That is a concern we probably share,” the head of the UK Debt Management Office, Robert Stheeman, told a conference in London.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.