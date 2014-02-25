New bank capital, derivative rules is not yet hurting UK debt-DMO

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New bank capital and derivative rules have not yet hurt liquidity in the British government bond market, the head of the British debt agency said on Tuesday.

There are fears that increased demand from banks for government bonds to meet new liquidity buffer requirements and to back derivatives trades will drain markets of liquidity.

“My sense is that cash markets have not seen liquidity impacted negatively so far, but there is a general concern about the future. That is a concern we probably share,” the head of the UK Debt Management Office, Robert Stheeman, told a conference in London.