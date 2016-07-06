FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK financial services complaints body "troubled" by funds suspensions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

UK financial services complaints body "troubled" by funds suspensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's financial services complaints body said on Wednesday the suspension of three property funds this week was "quite troubling" and consumers were already getting in touch with it.

The three UK funds faced a wave of investors asking for their money back as uncertainty in Britain's commercial property market deepened following Britain's referendum last month in favour of leaving the European Union.

"It is certainly too early for formal complaints about this issue, however, we have begun to see initial enquiries come through from concerned consumers," a spokeswoman for the Financial Ombudsman Service said.

"This is something that is very much on our radar. Although the decision to suspend redemptions was expected, the extent of the suspensions by the three funds so far is quite troubling." (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.