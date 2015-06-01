FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 5.69 points off FTSE 100 on June 4
June 1, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 5.69 points off FTSE 100 on June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.69 points off the index.     
    
 COMPANY                    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS                10.00                      0.14
 NATIONAL GRID                           28.16       YES            4.18
 WPP                                     26.58                      1.37
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:        
 COMPANY                  RIC              DIVIDEND
                                           
 ALLIANCE TRUST                             5.08
 BANK OF GEORGIA                            2.10 Georgian Lari
 BREWIN DOLPHIN                             3.75
 DEBENHAMS                                  1.00
 ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY                    38.00
                                           
 GRAINGER                                   0.64
 GREENCORE                                  2.40
 LAIRD                                      8.23
 NOSTRUM OIL & GAS                         27.00 USc
 PACE                                       3.09
 SAGA                                       4.10
 SPIRE HEALTHCARE                           1.80
 SSP GROUP                                  2.10
 SYNTHOMER                                 12.60
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

