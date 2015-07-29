FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK financial watchdog says not all lessons from Libor scandal learnt
July 29, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

UK financial watchdog says not all lessons from Libor scandal learnt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Banks are not doing enough to identify and manage risks from compiling market benchmarks despite the lessons identified from the Libor and foreign exchange rigging scandals, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

The application of the lessons learned from the Libor, forex and gold cases to other benchmarks had been uneven across the industry and often lacked the urgency required given the severity of recent failings, the FCA said in a statement.

“Firms should have in place systems to manage the risks posed by benchmark activities and to address the weaknesses that have previously been identified,” FCA director of supervision, Tracey McDermott said.

“We recognise that this is a significant task and firms had made some improvements, but the consistency of implementation and speed at which these changes have been taking place is disappointing. Firms should take our findings on board and consider further steps to improve their oversight.”

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
