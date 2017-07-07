FILE PHOTO: An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON Sterling slipped to the day's lows against the dollar on Friday setting it up for its worst weekly performance in a month, and bond yields softened after industrial output data unexpectedly contracted in May, posing fresh challenges for the UK economy.

Sterling fell 0.4 percent to $1.2916 after data showed industrial production for May easing by 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, compared with a forecast 0.4 percent expansion.

"Given the soft data this week, I think a U.K. rate hike is increasingly becoming a 2018 story," said Viraj Patel, an FX strategist at ING in London.

The currency also hit a nine-day low of 88.35 pence per euro after the data, down 0.3 percent on day.

Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index pared losses after sterling weakened to trade just 0.1 percent lower while gilt futures edged higher after the data.

The data was the latest in a string of weak numbers this week including surveys of purchasing managers, pointing to a cooling economy and adding downward pressure on the pound.

"With the April industrial production and construction weak, now may turn out not to have been the best time for some of the MPC to have turned hawkish," RBC Capital Markets strategists wrote in a note before the data.

A recent rise in U.K. government bond yields, which has propped up sterling thanks to a hawkish bias by global central banks, may now stall because of the softer data.

Short-dated government bond yields have edged lower this week after rising by 20 basis points over the last two weeks.

Sterling conceded some of its chunky gains notched up against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan expanded its purchases of government bonds, easing monetary policy at a time when British policymakers are debating tightening.

The BOJ said it would buy an unlimited amount of bonds, as it sought to put a lid on domestic interest rates pushed higher by the broad sell-off in developed market bonds.

Sterling rose to a fresh six-week high of 147.28 against the yen GBPJPY= in early trades before retreating slightly to trade at 146.95.

(Additional reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Gareth Jones)