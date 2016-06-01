UK watchdogs to see if tougher peer-to-peer lending rules needed

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Consumers may need tougher protection against "inherently higher" risks from investing in online platforms that offer loans, a senior British lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the U.S. Dept of Justice opened an inquiry into Lending Club Corp after an internal probe found the U.S. company had falsified documentation when selling a package of loans.

It turned the spotlight on "peer-to-peer" lending, a growing source of financing for small companies which some policymakers want to encourage as competition to bank loans.

Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the treasury committee in Britain's parliament, said he has asked the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority to check if more protections were needed for consumers, and whether platforms needed more capital to withstand downturns.

"The committee is concerned to ensure that the FCA is paying due attention to the risks - and the opportunities - afforded by the growth of peer-to-peer lending and related markets," Tyrie said in a statement on Wednesday.

Britain's government has introduced tax-free treatment of investments in peer-to-peer lending hoping to offer small companies another source of finance to help them grow.

This represented a form of official support for investments totalling 4.4 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) at the end of 2015, up from zero five years earlier, that may be inherently higher risk, Tyrie said.

"Whether and, if so, to what extent investors would benefit from stronger consumer protection now needs careful thought," Tyrie said. "The sector's ability to see through an orderly decline should be considered sooner rather than later."

British peer-to-peer lending platforms say they are already fully regulated by the FCA.

Peer-to-peer lending is part of the wider financial technology or fintech sector that seeks to introduce technology like blockchain to bring down costs of making payments or other financial transactions.

The government wants to ensure the sector flourishes so that Britain is not left behind by rival centres in the United States and Asia.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is to make fintech one of the main themes of his speech to the financial district later this month.

Financial rules applied in Britain are typically written at the European Union level, but so far Brussels has taken a relatively light-touch approach to the fledgling "crowdfunding" sector as it builds a capital markets union to promote market-based funding for the bloc's sluggish economy. ($1 = 0.6941 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)