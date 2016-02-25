FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK finance official: no sign yet of real problem in bond market liquidity
February 25, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

UK finance official: no sign yet of real problem in bond market liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Patchy liquidity in bond markets has prompted policymakers to consider taking action to improve liquidity but there is no sign yet of a real problem, a top official from Britain’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

Banks have called for a rethink of new rules introduced since the 2007-09 financial crisis, saying they have harmed the ability of investors to buy and sell bonds.

“We need a more nuanced and balanced discussion on what is the right level of liquidity,” Charles Roxburgh, director general for financial services at Britain’s finance ministry, told a conference organised by banking lobby AFME.

It would be easier for policymakers to respond to specific, detailed problems and their root causes rather than to generalised statements from the industry on the need for less regulation, Roxburgh said.

“Liquidity is very important to financial stability,” said Roxburgh, who is also a non-voting member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee.

Deep and liquid markets are core elements of London’s competitive advantage as a global financial centre for currency bond and derivatives, Roxburgh said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)

