UK watchdog says status quo unacceptable in forex market
February 25, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog says status quo unacceptable in forex market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Trading practices in currency markets must change and good cooperation from industry bodes well for a “sensible” set of reforms, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

Last November the watchdog fined several banks $1.7 billion for seeking to manipulate foreign currency benchmarks.

At the same time it launched an industry-wide “remediation” programme to ensure a wider selection of firms are addressing the root causes of the control failings uncovered during the enforcement action.

FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said it was not easy to have local solutions for such a global market like forex.

“Nor is the status quo a viable option either,” Wheatley told a conference organised by banking lobby AFME.

He said industry engagement in the remediation programme has involved talks with bank boards and the response has been overwhelmingly positive, creating a more realistic opportunity of achieving “agreed, sensible conclusions on how we move things forward”.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by John Geddie

