FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog launches competition review into wholesale financial markets
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog launches competition review into wholesale financial markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog is launching a wide-ranging “exploratory” review of competition in wholesale financial markets to check if they operate effectively to aid the economy.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was set up just over a year ago as part of Britain’s post-financial crisis shake up of supervision to protect consumers better and increase competition in markets.

Mary Starks, director of competition at the FCA, said on Wednesday the watchdog had launched a review of competition in wholesale markets, saying it was an exploratory exercise to determine where competition may be weak.

“And why is it important? Because wholesale financial markets play a crucial role in the economy, and the UK plays a key role in the international markets,” Starks told a meeting of the Chartered Institute of Securities on Wednesday.

The review will cover markets, their infrastructure, asset managements, and corporate and investment banking, she said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.