a year ago
Number of suspicious share trades rose in 2015 - UK watchdog
July 12, 2016

Number of suspicious share trades rose in 2015 - UK watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Suspicious share trades made before takeover announcements rose last year, reversing a downward trend seen since a crackdown on insider trading, figures from Britain's markets watchdog showed on Tuesday.

In 2015 suspicious trades rose to 19 percent, the Financial Conduct Authority said, adding it was difficult to draw conclusions from the year-on-year rise given the relatively small number of takeovers.

In the four years to 2009, some 30 percent of takeover announcements were preceded by unexplained moves in shares of the companies involved -- a sign of potential insider trading, the FCA said in its annual report.

From 2010 onwards suspicious trades fell to an average of 14.3 percent by 2014, a period coinciding with tougher action against insider trading.

The FCA is among the few regulators to publish so-called market cleanliness figures.

Reporting by Huw Jones

