Sterling hits 1-month low vs dollar, awaits data
November 6, 2015

Sterling hits 1-month low vs dollar, awaits data

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar and also slipped against the euro on Friday, as investors cut favourable bets on the currency after the Bank of England chief Mark Carney suggested he was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Sterling had been underpinned of late by expectations that the first UK rate rise since the financial crisis would come in the third quarter of 2016. But after a dovish set of minutes from the BoE last policy meeting and an Inflation Report that said inflation would stay subdued, investors have pushed back those expectations to the last quarter of 2016.

Sterling fell to $1.5169, down 0.3 percent on day, while the euro was up 0.2 percent at 71.65 pence. Traders will now eye industrial data due at 0930 GMT for further cues. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jemima Kelly)

