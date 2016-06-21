FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sterling hits seven-week high as Brexit fears recede
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Sterling hits seven-week high as Brexit fears recede

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Sterling hit its strongest level against the dollar since early May on Tuesday, having the previous session posted its biggest one-day climb since 2008, as worries receded that Britain will vote to leave the European Union on Thursday.

Two opinion polls on Monday suggested that the "Remain" camp had recovered some ground ahead of the referendum on EU membership, following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker. A third poll, though, found those wanting to leave were ahead by a whisker.

Having already gained 2.1 percent versus the dollar on Monday, sterling rose half a percent to a seven-week high of $1.4747.

Against the euro, the pound was flat on the day at 76.97 pence, having also climbed more than 2 percent on Monday against the single currency - its biggest one-day climb in 7-1/2 years.

Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.