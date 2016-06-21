Sterling hits seven-week high as Brexit fears recede

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Sterling hit its strongest level against the dollar since early May on Tuesday, having the previous session posted its biggest one-day climb since 2008, as worries receded that Britain will vote to leave the European Union on Thursday.

Two opinion polls on Monday suggested that the "Remain" camp had recovered some ground ahead of the referendum on EU membership, following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker. A third poll, though, found those wanting to leave were ahead by a whisker.

Having already gained 2.1 percent versus the dollar on Monday, sterling rose half a percent to a seven-week high of $1.4747.

Against the euro, the pound was flat on the day at 76.97 pence, having also climbed more than 2 percent on Monday against the single currency - its biggest one-day climb in 7-1/2 years.