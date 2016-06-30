Sterling skids after Bank of England chief says UK needs stimulus

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Sterling skidded by more than 1 percent on Thursday after Governor Mark Carney said the Bank of England would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's vote to leave the European Union.

Carney, who had previously warned of a possible recession in Britain if it chose to leave the EU, said the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee would announce an initial assessment of the situation on July 14, after its next scheduled meeting.

Sterling fell to as low as $1.3245 after the publication of Carney's comments, from around $1.3432 beforehand. That left it almost 1 percent down on the day and just over 1 U.S. cent away from a 31-year low hit on Monday.

Against the single currency, the pound weakened 1 percent on the day to 83.80 pence per euro, matching Monday's low, which was the weakest since March 2014.

British 10-, 20- and 30-year government bond yields struck new record lows after the publication of Carney's speech. The 10-year yield was last down 3 basis points on the day at 0.92 percent, up slightly off its new low of 0.913 percent.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield also fell to the day's low of minus 0.14 percent after Carney's comments. Yields on the safe-haven bond were within sight of a record low of minus 0.17 percent hit after the Brexit vote.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index briefly extended its gains to 2 percent on the day.

Investors already largely expected the Bank to cut interest rates over the coming months, taking them below their already record low of 0.5 percent and possibly as low as zero. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)