British comedian and actor Rik Mayall dies aged 56
June 9, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

British comedian and actor Rik Mayall dies aged 56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British actor and comedian Rik Mayall, best known for his appearances in BBC shows “The Young Ones” and “Blackadder,” has died aged 56, his manager said on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Rick Mayall who passed away this morning,” said Geoff Stanton from Brunskill management.

“We are devastated and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Brunskill did not give any cause of death but said further details would be released soon.

Mayall had a serious quad bike accident in 1998, which left him in a coma for five days.

Known as a pioneer of alternative comedy in the early 1980s, he appeared in numerous television shows and comedies, often featuring gratuitous, slapstick violence.

Between 1986 and 1992 he won a new audience playing the suave, treacherous politician Alan B‘Stard in ITV’s “The New Statesman”.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kevin Liffey

