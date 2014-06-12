FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Post-mortem into British comedian Rik Mayall inconclusive
June 12, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Post-mortem into British comedian Rik Mayall inconclusive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - An autopsy has failed to explain why anarchic British comic actor Rik Mayall, who revolutionised television sitcom with “The Young Ones” in the 1980s, died suddenly on Monday, aged 56.

A spokeswoman at West London Coroner’s court said the post-mortem examination had been inconclusive and further tests were being carried out.

No further details were available but she said the results were expected in “weeks rather than days.”

Famed for his often manically violent style, Mayall co-wrote and starred in the “The Young Ones”, played the corrupt but suave politician Alan B‘Stard in “The New Statesman” and made notable appearances alongside Rowan Atkinson in “Blackadder”.

Mayall had a serious quad bike accident in 1998 which left him in a coma for five days. He later developed epilepsy. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

