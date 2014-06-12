FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-British comedian Rik Mayall suffered "acute cardiac event"
June 12, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-British comedian Rik Mayall suffered "acute cardiac event"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds family statement)

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Anarchic British comic actor Rik Mayall, who died suddenly this week aged 56, suffered an “acute cardiac event” at home, his widow said on Thursday.

Mayall, who revolutionised television sitcoms with “The Young Ones” in the 1980s, died on Monday.

“We now know that our darling Rik suffered an ‘acute cardiac event’ at our home around midday on June 9th,” his widow Barbara said in a statement. “He had just returned from his usual run and many people had seen him that morning.”

She added: “I ... and the many in our extended family who have received the thousands and thousands of messages of condolence from all over the UK and beyond these shores would like to say thank-you to each and every one of you for your heartfelt love and support.”

Earlier a spokeswoman at West London Coroner’s court said a post-mortem examination had been inconclusive and that further tests were being carried out.

Famed for his often manically violent style, Mayall co-wrote and starred in the “The Young Ones”, played the corrupt but suave politician Alan B‘Stard in “The New Statesman” and made notable appearances alongside Rowan Atkinson in “Blackadder”.

Mayall had a serious quad bike accident in 1998 which left him in a coma for five days. He later developed epilepsy. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alison Williams)

