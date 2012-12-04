FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Mayor calls for new UK relationship with EU
December 4, 2012 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

London Mayor calls for new UK relationship with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - London Mayor Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the euro had turned into a calamitous project and that the British people should now be given a referendum on whether they want to stay in an EU single market.

Speaking at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Johnson said Britain’s relationship with the European Union should be renegotiated around the single market, to focus on free trade and fewer barriers.

”The euro is a calamitous project,“ he said in a speech in London. ”We should use the opportunity of the Treaty changes - perhaps over the banking union - to convene an IGC in which we bring Britain’s membership in line with what people want.

“Boil it down to the single market. That is a renegotiated Treaty we could and should put to the vote of the British people,” he said.

“It is high time that we had a referendum, and it would be a very simple question. Do you want to stay in the EU single market - yes or no?”

