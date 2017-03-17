FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Britain's George Osborne to edit London's Standard newspaper
March 17, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 5 months ago

Britain's George Osborne to edit London's Standard newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - George Osborne, who lost his job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June, was appointed editor of London's Evening Standard, the newspaper's owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.

"I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces The Standard's standing and influence in London," Lebedev tweeted.

"And whose political viewpoint - socially liberal and economically pragmatic - closely matches that of many of our readers."

Osborne, who remains a lawmaker, joined investment group BlackRock Inc as an advisor last month. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

