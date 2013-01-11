FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK military to use Glock pistols after 40 years of Browning
January 11, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

UK military to use Glock pistols after 40 years of Browning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s military has changed its standard issue pistol to the Glock after using the Browning for more than 40 years, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

It said it had awarded a 9 million pound ($14.5 million) contract to Austrian arms firm Glock for 25,000 guns because their pistol is lighter, carries more bullets and is more accurate than the U.S.-made Browning.

“I have seen this pistol demonstrated in target ranges and am impressed that this new lighter, safer generation of pistol provides better value for money for the MoD,” Defence Equipment Minister Philip Dunne said.

