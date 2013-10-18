FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Sun journalist charged over theft of MP's mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sun journalist Nick Parker is to be charged with receiving an allegedly stolen mobile phone belonging to Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Friday.

Parker, who will also face a charge of unauthorised access to computer material, is alleged to have received the phone in October 2010.

The CPS said they had also authorised police to charge Michael Ankers, 29, from southwest London with stealing the phone.

Both will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Nov. 6.

Reporting by Stephen Addison

