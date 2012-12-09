FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British TV astronomer Patrick Moore dies
December 9, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

British TV astronomer Patrick Moore dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British astronomer Patrick Moore, who helped map the moon and inspired generations of star gazers with decades of television broadcasts, died on Sunday aged 89.

Moore presented BBC television’s landmark “The Sky at Night” programme for more than 50 years, making him the longest-running presenter of a single show in broadcasting history.

His old-fashioned appearance and rapid-fire delivery endeared him to television viewers.

The BBC said Moore’s mapping of the moon commanded international respect and was used by both the early Russian and American space programmes. (Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

