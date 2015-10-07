FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog begins competition review of mortgage market
October 7, 2015

UK watchdog begins competition review of mortgage market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday it was starting a review of the mortgage market to identify potential areas where competition may not be working well or could be improved.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement it was seeking views on recent reforms of the home loans market, the ability of consumers to get the information they need about mortgages, and the conduct of firms in the sector.

“We are seeking stakeholders’ views on competition in the mortgage sector,” said Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition at the FCA.

“These views, together with evidence from the FCA’s wider programme of work on mortgages, will help inform any future FCA work on this key sector of the economy, including any future competition market study,” Woolard said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

