British police close motorway to deal with suspicious vehicle
May 24, 2013 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

British police close motorway to deal with suspicious vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British police closed one of the country’s busiest motorways in both directions on Friday to deal with an incident which highway officials said involved a suspicious vehicle.

“We are dealing with a major incident,” a spokesman for Warwickshire Police said after police closed part of the M6 motorway which forms the backbone of Britain’s road system.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency said a suspicious vehicle was currently parked at Corley service station, a rest area north of Coventry. (Reporting by Maria Golovnina and Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
