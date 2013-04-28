French electronic duo Daft Punk snatches top spot in UK charts

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - French electronic duo Daft Punk notched up their first number one in Britain’s official singles charts on Sunday, dislodging London drum‘n‘bass quartet Rudimental who were pushed into the number two spot.

Daft Punk’s song “Get Lucky”, featuring the guest vocals of Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers on guitar, had entered the chart the previous week in the number three spot.

It racked up sales of 155,000 in the past week, the Official Charts Company said, the biggest one-week sales tally of the year.

“Get Lucky” is the lead single from the French duo’s upcoming fourth album “Random Access Memories” and is the outfit’s third biggest hit behind “One More Time” (2000) and “Around The World” (1997).

In the album charts, Canadian crooner Michael Buble’s “To Be Loved” held on to the number one spot for a second week.

“To Be Loved” is the follow-up to Buble’s festive album “Christmas”, which has sold 1.8 million copies in Britain since its release in October 2011.

“Tape Deck Heart”, an album from singer-songwriter Frank Turner who performed during the warm-up to the 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, went straight into the number two spot.

Meanwhile, “#willpower”, a new album from will.i.am, debuted at number three. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn)