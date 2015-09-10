FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Irish First Minister resigns amid political crisis
September 10, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

N.Irish First Minister resigns amid political crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELFAST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson said he will step aside and that all bar one of his Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ministers will also resign amid a crisis over an IRA-linked murder.

The DUP, the province’s largest pro-British party, failed to win support from rival parties to adjourn the power-sharing administration earlier on Thursday and Robinson had said his ministers would resign if London did not agree to suspend parliament.

“In light of the decision to continue with business as usual in the Assembly, I am therefore standing aside as first minister and other DUP ministers will resign with immediate effect with the exception of Arlene Foster,” Robinson told reporters, adding that the British government could still suspend.

“I have asked Arlene to remain in her post as finance minister and acting first minister to ensure that nationalists and republicans are not able to take financial and other decisions that may be detrimental to Northern Ireland.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
