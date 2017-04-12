BELFAST, April 12 Northern Irish parties will
have a "final opportunity" until early May to form a
power-sharing government and avoid another election or direct
rule from London, the British minister responsible for the
province said on Wednesday as he paused talks for Easter.
Northern Ireland politics has been in crisis since Irish
nationalist party Sinn Fein pulled out of government in January,
prompting an election that ended the majority pro-British
unionists had enjoyed for nearly a century.
However it has been unable to reach a new deal to return to
power with the province's largest party, the Democratic Unionist
Party (DUP), raising the prospect of direct rule by Britain
after six weeks of inconclusive talks.
While Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire said the
British government might draw up legislation to allow it to help
local councils carry out their functions, he said there was
still time for a deal to restore all devolved powers.
"The parties will have a final opportunity after Easter to
reach agreement," Brokenshire said in a statement.
"There is still a lack of agreement on a small but
significant number of issues... If no executive is formed by
early May, this is likely to mean, however undesirable, either
an election or a return to decision-making from Westminster."
England and Northern Ireland are to celebrate Easter this
year with public holidays on April 14 and April 17.
Brokenshire said the election results clearly indicated that
Northern Ireland had voted for a continuation of devolved
government in the province and that agreement between unionists
and nationalists remains achievable.
While no one is predicting the political impasse risks
returning Northern Ireland to the violence between Irish
nationalists and pro-British unionists that killed 3,600 people
in three decades before a 1998 peace deal, it could increase
sectarian tensions and freeze decision-making as Britain
prepares to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Alistair Smout in
London; editing by Stephen Addison)