FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK to consider all options including direct rule for N.Ireland if talks fail
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 months ago

UK to consider all options including direct rule for N.Ireland if talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The British government will have to consider all options including direct rule from London if talks to resolve a political crisis in Northern Ireland and set up a new devolved government there fail, Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire said on Tuesday.

A deadline to resolve the crisis and form a new Northern Ireland executive passed on Monday without agreement. Brokenshire gave the parties more time to talk, but said the window of opportunity was short.

"We do not want to see a return to direct rule," he told parliament. "But should talks not succeed in their objective, the government will have to consider all options.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.