FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
It wasn't just UK bankers who worried about 'guilty' rule-Osborne
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

It wasn't just UK bankers who worried about 'guilty' rule-Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British regulators as well as bankers raised concerns about a now ditched ‘guilty until proven innocent’ rule for cracking down on reckless behaviour in the finance industry, finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.

Osborne told lawmakers there had been a widespread view that the proposed reverse burden of proof rule could not be extended beyond banks, something which conflicted with the plan to bring other financial firms under a tougher regulatory regime.

The finance ministry said last week it would scrap the reverse burden of proof rule that would have required senior managers at financial services firms to prove they had taken steps to prevent misconduct by employees.

Osborne denied he had buckled in the face of pressure from the banking industry. “I have not shied away from taking some very difficult decisions in terms of tightening regulation over the banking system.” (Reporting by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.