UK set to avoid 260 mln stg compensation bill after 'bad bank' wins appeal
July 23, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

UK set to avoid 260 mln stg compensation bill after 'bad bank' wins appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The UK government is set to avoid paying more than 260 million pounds ($405.5 million) in compensation to former customers of bailed-out bank Northern Rock after winning a UK court appeal over whether it had to reimburse 43,000 customers.

NRAM Plc, which is running down the old loans of Northern Rock that was nationalised in 2008 as part of a state-run “bad bank”, said the UK Court of Appeal ruled in its favour on Thursday, overturning a High Court decision last year.

The case affected customers who took out unsecured loans of more than 25,000 pounds, which had incorrect wording on the documents. ($1 = 0.6411 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

