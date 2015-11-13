FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Britain sells $20 bln book of ex-Northern Rock loans to Cerberus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain has sold 13 billion pounds ($19.78 billion) worth of former Northern Rock loans to private equity firm Cerberus in what it called the largest ever financial asset sale by a European government.

UK finance minister George Osborne said in a statement on Friday that the mortgages went for more than 280 million pounds ($426 million) than their book value and the proceeds would be used to pay down national debt.

“Today marks another major milestone in clearing up the mess left by the financial crisis,” he said.

The assets were sold by UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), Britain’s so-called bad bank which has been winding down the loans of Northern Rock, which collapsed in 2007 and was nationalised by the British government. ($1 = 0.6572 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
