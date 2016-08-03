FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union calls Thursday strike action in Shell North Sea dispute
August 3, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Union calls Thursday strike action in Shell North Sea dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's RMT union said on Wednesday that industrial action over proposed cuts and changes to working conditions for maintenance workers on Shell's North Sea oil and gas platforms would go ahead on Thursday.

"Following a continuing failure by the Wood Group to come up with any solutions in talks...the next phase of industrial action scheduled to start in the morning goes ahead," the RMT said in a statement on its website.

Last month, around 400 Wood Group oil and gas maintenance workers protested against pay cuts and tougher working conditions.

"Despite strenuous efforts by our negotiators in talks with the company we have so far been unable to make sufficient progress that addresses the concerns of the workforce," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said.

Wood Group said in a statement, that they were disappointed by the decision of the workers.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood Group's eastern region business said, "We have urged the unions to show willingness to reengage with us with a clear objective of reaching a resolution that safeguards employment opportunities for our employees, both now and in the future".

Shell said in a separate statement that it was also disappointed with the result and urged the unions and Wood Group to continue discussions. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Alexander Smith)

