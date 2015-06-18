FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Sea strike ballot on hold as UK offshore workers mull offer
June 18, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

North Sea strike ballot on hold as UK offshore workers mull offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The threat of strike action in Britain’s North Sea oil and gas industry has receded for the time being, with trade unions putting a strike ballot on hold for members to consider a new offer from employers.

The GMB and Unite trade unions will consult members on a new offer put forward to resolve a dispute over changes to working conditions for employees covered by the Offshore Contractors’ Agreement (OCA) in UK waters.

North Sea workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a consultative ballot in late March, prompted by changes to shifts, pay rates, sick pay and holiday patterns.

The new offer emerged at talks in Aberdeen on June 17, the GMB said. “These latest talks with OCA went well. We have a new offer on the table. We will now put the improved offer to members for them to consider,” David Hulse, GMB National Officer, said.

A spokesman for the GMB said the consultation would take about three to four weeks. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
