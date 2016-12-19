FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic power firms set to apply for Norway-UK subsea link
December 19, 2016 / 11:04 AM / 8 months ago

Nordic power firms set to apply for Norway-UK subsea link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - NorthConnect, owned by three Norwegian power firms and Sweden's Vattenfall, will seek permission to build a power link from Norway to Britain costing up to 2 billion euros ($2.09 billion), its chairman Odd Oeygarden told Reuters.

Britain faces an energy supply crunch by the early 2020s as coal-fired power stations close and its oil and gas production declines, and building interconnectors could help fill the expected gap.

With a capacity of 1.4 gigawatt (GW), NorthConnect's 650-kilometre subsea cable could meet about a quarter of Scotland's peak demand with power from Norwegian hydroelectric dams and wind turbines. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
