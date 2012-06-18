EDF Energy UK Dungeness nuclear unit restarts

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - EDF Energy’s 550-megawatt (MW) reactor B21 at Dungeness nuclear power station in Britain was producing electricity again on Monday, following a planned outage on Friday, data provided by network operator National Grid showed.

The reactor’s maximum export limit stood at 90 MW on Monday morning, meaning the unit had reconnected to the grid and was exporting electricity, the data showed.

EDF Energy was not immediately available to confirm the restart.

The unit shut down for planned maintenance on Friday evening.

It was due to restart on June 19, according to separate National Grid data.