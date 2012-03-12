FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF Energy stops UK Hartlepool nuclear unit to refuel
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 12, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 6 years ago

EDF Energy stops UK Hartlepool nuclear unit to refuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest nuclear power producer, EDF Energy, stopped its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 2 nuclear reactor on Saturday for a short refuelling outage, the company said.

“Reactor 2 at Hartlepool power station was taken off line on March 10 for a short planned refuelling outage,” a spokesman said.

The utility is also undertaking planned outages on its Dungeness B and Heysham 1 nuclear plants, while its Sizewell B units stopped for an unplanned outage in early March.

