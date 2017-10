LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - EDF Energy stopped its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 2 nuclear unit in Britain on Saturday for planned refuelling work, a spokesman said.

“Unit 2 at Hartlepool power station was safely shut down at 0900 BST (0700 GMT) on Saturday, 8 September to allow for planned off-line refuelling,” he said.