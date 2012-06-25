FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EDF shuts one UK nuclear unit, restarts another
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 25, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EDF shuts one UK nuclear unit, restarts another

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - EDF Energy shut down its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor in Britain on Saturday and restarted its 550-MW Dungeness B21 unit on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

“Hartlepool unit 1 was shut down on Saturday June 23 for planned refuelling,” she said, adding that a boiler tube leak would also be fixed during this time.

The reactor is due to restart operations on July 9, grid operator data showed.

Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor had shut down unexpectedly on Friday due to a fault on a boiler feed pump.

