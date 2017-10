LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - EDF Energy stopped its 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor in Britain on Wednesday for planned refuelling work, a spokeswoman said.

“Heysham 1 R2 came offline today at 0002 BST for planned, offload refuelling,” she said.

Plant availability data from Britain’s electricity network operator showed the unit would restart on Sept. 23.