LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - EDF Energy shut down its 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor in Britain on Monday evening for an unplanned outage, the operator said.

“Unit 2 at Heysham One power station came off-line at approximately 2015 BST tonight (Monday, 25 June). The reactor is safely shut down for this unplanned outage,” a spokesman said in a statement on Monday night.