LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - EDF Energy restarted its 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor on Saturday, the company said, after an unplanned outage cut it from the grid on June 25.

“Unit 2 at Heysham 1 power station was safely resynchronised to the grid,” a spokesman said.

The reactor had stopped generating on June 25 following an electrical fault on a turbo generator.