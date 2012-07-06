FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF Energy stops Heysham nuclear unit for repair
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 6, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

EDF Energy stops Heysham nuclear unit for repair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - EDF Energy on Friday stopped the 610-megawatt (MW) unit 2 at its Heysham 1 nuclear power plant to repair a leak in a pipe and postponed a planned outage on the plant’s unit 1 which was scheduled to start on Friday, the company said.

“We took Heysham 1 unit 2 offline on Friday July 6 at 1330 GMT to allow repairs to a leak in a pipe leading from the unit’s main boiler feed pump,” a spokeswoman said.

The company did not say when the planned outage on unit 1 will now take place.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.