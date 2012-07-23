FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 23, 2012 / 9:23 AM / in 5 years

EDF stops UK nuclear unit, restarts two others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest nuclear power producer, EDF Energy, shut down its 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2-7 nuclear unit on Sunday and restarted two units at its Sizewell B plant on Saturday, the company said.

“Heysham 2 unit 7 was safely shutdown at 1735 BST (1635 GMT) on Sunday July 22 to allow planned repair work to the turbine protection equipment,” a spokeswoman said.

A grid operator schedule showed the reactor would restart on July 25.

Two 600-MW units at Sizewell B power plant restarted at 0110 GMT on Saturday after an unplanned outage shut down the units on July 18.

