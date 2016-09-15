FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hinkley decision good news for nuclear industry- China's CNNC
September 15, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

UK's Hinkley decision good news for nuclear industry- China's CNNC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to go ahead with the Hinkley C nuclear project was good news for the industry, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), said on Thursday.

CNNC Chief Economic Officer Huang Mingang was speaking at the World Nuclear Association conference in London. CNNC is a state-owned nuclear power developer.

Britain's government said on Thursday it would go ahead with EDF's 18 billion pound ($23.8 billion) Hinkley C nuclear project, in which state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation has agreed to take a 33 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, and Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)

