FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK signs long-awaited Franco-Chinese nuclear project behind closed doors
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

UK signs long-awaited Franco-Chinese nuclear project behind closed doors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A deal to build Britain's first new nuclear power station in decades was signed behind closed doors in London on Thursday, in a low-key ceremony that underlined Prime Minister Theresa May's cautious approach to the Franco-Chinese project.

Journalists were not invited to the event but a person familiar with the situation said the contract had been signed at a ceremony due to be attended by Britain's Business Secretary Greg Clark, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and China's National Energy Administration Director Nur Bekri.

The no-frills event for the project in Hinkley, to be built by France's EDF and part-funded by China, contrasted with the approach taken by May's predecessor David Cameron who courted Chinese investment during a lavish state visit laid on for President Xi Jinping last year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.