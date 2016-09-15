FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

French finance minister applauds UK decision on Hinkley Point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The French government on Thursday welcomed Britain's decision to approve the construction of a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in southern England by French utility EDF.

"This marks a major milestone in Franco-British industrial and energy cooperation," French Economy minister Michel Sapin said in a statement.

The 18 billion pound ($23.78 billion) project, that will be part financed by the Chinese, has divided opinion in France at a time when EDF's finances are stretched already by the absorption of loss-making nuclear plant builder Areva.

Sapin called the project "good news" for the French nuclear industry and said it would showcase its nuclear technology globally.

$1 = 0.7569 pounds Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Richard Lough

