BRIEF-Takeaway.com valued at 1-1.2 bln euros pre-IPO -newspaper
AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 **Analysts working on Takeaway.com's initial public offering of shares have valued it at 1-1.2 billion euros, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reports.
PARIS, Sept 15 The French government on Thursday welcomed Britain's decision to approve the construction of a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in southern England by French utility EDF.
"This marks a major milestone in Franco-British industrial and energy cooperation," French Economy minister Michel Sapin said in a statement.
The 18 billion pound ($23.78 billion) project, that will be part financed by the Chinese, has divided opinion in France at a time when EDF's finances are stretched already by the absorption of loss-making nuclear plant builder Areva.
Sapin called the project "good news" for the French nuclear industry and said it would showcase its nuclear technology globally.
($1 = 0.7569 pounds)
LONDON, Sept 15 British Prime Minister Theresa May gave the go ahead for French firm EDF to build a new nuclear power plant in England with the help of Chinese funding on Thursday, ending weeks of uncertainty and diplomatic tension over the deal.
