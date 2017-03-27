FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF gets first consent for construction of UK Hinkley C nuclear plant
March 27, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 5 months ago

EDF gets first consent for construction of UK Hinkley C nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's nuclear regulator has granted first consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.

French utility EDF's 18 billion pound ($23 bln) project will be the first new nuclear plant to be built in Britain in more than 20 years.

Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said the consent covers the placement of the structural concrete for the first safety-related structure at the plant. ($1 = 0.7948 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)

