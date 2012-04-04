FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EDF Energy restarts UK Hinkley Point nuclear unit
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 4, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-EDF Energy restarts UK Hinkley Point nuclear unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, Britain’s largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor on Tuesday evening, the utility said.

“Unit 8 at Hinkley Point B power station returned to service yesterday,” a spokeswoman said.

The reactor reconnected to the national power grid just before 2100 GMT on Tuesday, she added.

The unit had switched off automatically on March 27 due to a gas circulator earth fault.

The company’s 620-MW Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor is expected to restart on Friday, after a four-day outage following a turbine valve fault.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.