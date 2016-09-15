FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Foreign nuclear investment is a vote of confidence in Britain - minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Foreign nuclear investment is a vote of confidence in Britain - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear project, which was approved by the government on Thursday, is a vote of confidence in the country, business minister Greg Clark told parliament.

"We do want to attract overseas investment into this country. It is a vote of confidence in this country that investors are working with us to have this major upgrade of our infrastructure," Clark said.

Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for a $24 billion nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France but also signalling a more cautious approach to foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.